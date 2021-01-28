LEWISBURG — The American Red Cross has announced a schedule of upcoming blood drives.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.
Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
The following drives will be held:
Columbia County:
• 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 4, Susquehanna Energy Information Center, 634 Salem Blvd., Berwick.
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 9, Columbia Mall, 225 Columbia Mall Drive, Bloomsburg.
• 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 11, Grace Bible Church, 209 McIntyre Road, Catawissa.
In Lycoming County:
• 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 3, Hughesville Fire Hall, 26 N. Railroad St., Hughesville.
• 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 4, Trinity United Methodist Church, 1407 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.
• 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12, Crossroads Community Church, 1454 S. Route 44, Jersey Shore.
• 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 2, Woodward Fire Company, 4147 N. Route 220, Linden.
• 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 15, Community Baptist Church, 1853 Route 87, Montoursville.
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5, River Valley Regional YMCA, 641 Walnut St., Williamsport.
• 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 11, Divine Providence Hospital, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport.
In Montour County:
• 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 8, First Baptist Church, 12 Brookside Drive, Danville.
Make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
