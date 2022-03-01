NEW COLUMBIA — The Christian Women's Breakfast Club will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Bonanza, New Columbia.
The feature will be Christine Luscha, with music by Ricky Murphy. Bonnie Winters, of Phillipsburg, will present "Walking through a Hall of Mirrors."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.