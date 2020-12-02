MILTON — The Pennsylvania SPCA has confirmed that cats are continuing to be removed from a condemned Milton home.
Gillian Kocher, PSPCA director of Public Relations, confirmed to The Standard-Journal Nov. 19 that 15 cats had been removed from a home on Filbert Street which has been condemned.
Kocher said Monday the agency has continued to work at the property.
"Our humane law enforcement team is working on trapping cats inside the property until we are sure all have been recovered," she said. "We believe we have gotten the last ones last week, but will likely return one more time to be certain."
The PSPCA has not yet confirmed how many cats have been removed from the property.
Previously, Kocher said the PSPCA was called to the home to "remove animals from unsanitary conditions."
"There was also a concern over lack of veterinary care for those animals," she said.
“The animals are brought back to our Philadelphia headquarters to be evaluated by the medical team, treated and ultimately we work to place them in new, loving homes,” Kocher said.
Doug Diehl, Milton's code enforcement officer, previously confirmed that a home on Filbert Street was condemned. Noting an ongoing investigation, he declined to comment on why the home has been condemned.
He was also unsure what the future holds for the property.
When a home is condemned, Diehl said no one can live there.
“If it can be repaired... that necessitates whether the people can go into it, clean it up,” Diehl said. “If it’s an uninhabitable situation due to filth and garbage, versus a house that’s structurally unsafe, they have the right to clean it up or repair it if it’s repairable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.