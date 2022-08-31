LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) is turning five years old and to celebrate the museum is offering four free Fridays in September.
Free admission times include 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, Friday, Sept. 9 and Friday Sept. 16. There will also be no charge for admission 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Friday, Sept. 23.
Free Fridays were made possible by support from GAF Materials LLC, National Beef, Inc. and PPL Electric Utilities.
“It’s hard to believe that the (LCM) is approaching our five year anniversary,” says Kahla DeSmit, LCM Executive Director. “From the very beginning, the (LCM) has prioritized accessibility to families of all economic backgrounds. It seems like the perfect way to celebrate with free admission days.”
The (LCM) has engaged with just under 100,000 children and their caregivers while participating in eight national programs and routinely partnering with over 30 community organizations. Almost 10% of annual LCM visitation comes through the Count Me In programs which provides free or reduced admission.
The LCM is recommended for children age 2-10 years old. If capacity is reached within a certain time frame, space may be available on a first-come, first serve basis.
