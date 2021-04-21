HARRISBURG — State Sens. Gene Yaw (R-23) and John Yudichak (I-14), along with Reps. Tommy Sankey (R-Pa. 73) and Pam Snyder (D-Pa. 50) announced they will serve as co-chair’s for the Legislative Coal Caucus during the 2021-2022 Session.
The Coal Caucus is a bipartisan, bicameral legislative caucus that focuses on supporting and enhancing Pennsylvania’s coal mining industry. The caucus serves as a forum through which legislators can become more educated about the coal industry and its significant economic value to local communities, manufacturers, and energy ratepayers.
“Our coal industry has faced some serious headwinds due, in large part, to costly and burdensome federal and state mandates over the years,” Yaw said. “These mandates have had a tremendous impact on our miners, their families and our communities that depend on a strong coal economy. It is critical that we present a unified voice for the industry, our miners and these communities moving forward, and I am happy to join with my colleagues to advocate on their behalf.”
Pennsylvania is the third largest coal producing state in the Unites States with production totaling over 49 million tons in 2019. Pennsylvania coal, in addition to being used for power generation, is used to produce steel and cement.
Bituminous coal mining hsupports nearly 18,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs, while contributing $4 billion annually to the state’s economy.
In 2019, coal accounted for 17% of the power generated in Pennsylvania.
“Coal’s availability as a baseload generation source is unparalleled given its affordability, flexibility, reliability and resiliency,” said Snyder. “Nearly 60% of the bituminous coal produced in Pennsylvania is used to generate electricity, and the majority is produced in Greene County. I look forward to working with the co-chairs to encourage policies that promote coal’s role as a baseload power source in a diversified energy generation portfolio.”
There are currently over 70 members of the legislative Coal Caucus.
For more information on the Coal Caucus, visit https://coal.pasenategop.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.