LEWISBURG — A fundraising takeout dinner and story-telling project were recently announced as part of the fifth anniversary of a local orthodox church.
“Pulled Pork and Russian Sides,” a fundraiser for the St. John of Shanghai and San Francisco Russian Orthodox Mission Church building project, will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct . 24 at the Mazeppa Union Church Community Hall, 3200 Johnson Mill Road, Mazeppa. Boxed dinners, including pulled pork sandwiches with baked beans, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese and Russian potato salad will be available for $10. Blintzes (three for $5) and soft drinks ($1 apiece) will also be be available. Ordering in advance was recommended by calling 272-231-0900 or visiting www.stjohnthewonderworker.com.
Deacon Paul “Alf” Siewers noted that the church was the only Russian orthodox Christian parish in central Pennsylvania. Services are usually held at 5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. Sundays at the Lewisburg Club, 131 Market St., Lewisburg. Services are held at 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday on the third weekend of the month.
The parish also holds services as weather permits at its land off Felmy Road, Winfield, at the site of what will be its church building in the future.
Siewers said most members had neither Russian nor orthodox Christian backgrounds. The uniqueness of the parish and its members prompted posting their stories of how they came to the church on its website.
“I think we only have one actual Russian and one Russian-American going back a few generations among our members,” he said. “The rest have all converted and chosen to be part of the orthodox church in Lewisburg.”
Siewers noted the church was not in coal country, so there were not many members who came to orthodoxy through an immigrant background.
“We have an interesting group of people,” he said. “They come on different paths, looking for spiritual grounding and finding it in the ancient tradition of Christianity.”
Members stories, “Voices from St. John’s,” were posted on the church website describing how individual members decided to join.
Panagiota Dunham of Milton was introduced to the tradition in 2018 after a film about the last Russian royal family. In need of spiritual healing, Duham found the needed grace in the church which was unlike any other she had experienced.
Luke Soboleski of Watsontown described himself as a once a “charismatic pentecostalist.” However, he found aspects of the New Age church filled with emotionalism and lacking “authentic pious humility.” Soboleski found Christian history has been preserved in the orthodox church.
A Roman Catholic, Gregory Newburg of Northumberland, also contributed a narrative. He explained that he was devout and had considered monastic life at age 60. However, he hesitated joining a Cistercian order which would have likely required giving up family and friends. The orthodox church offered the seriousness and true community he had sought.
