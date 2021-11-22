New Columbia man charged in alleged assault

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A New Columbia man has been charged with multiple counts following an alleged assault which occurred at 1:45 a.m. Nov. 10 at 1740 Turbot Avenue, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Christopher Walter, 49, of Bostion Road, has been charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, strangulation, recklessly endangering another person, unlawful restraint, reckless driving and disregard traffic lane.
Troopers said Walter knocked Dane Hanford to the ground, put him in a choke hold and threatened to kill him.
After Hanford walked out of the home, Walter allegedly pulled a 9 millimeter handgun on him.
As Hanford was leaving the scene, troopers said Walter chased him in a vehicle, allegedly pointing the gun out of the window and toward Hanford.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 1 before District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.