NEW BERLIN — Art Lieberman, a local business owner, said Wednesday he is looking for a few good shopkeepers.
Lieberman, best known as owner of MCPS of Central Pa., said his SUN Virtual Mall still had vacancies. To fill them, Lieberman said he would offer a two-month start in the virtual mall for the first 10 stores, an $800 value, at no charge.
The SUN Virtual Mall, online at www.sunvirtualmall.net, was introduced in the fall. It was designed to help local shops be more competitive with larger chains through use of features such as live chat. As its motto implied, “Shop Small at the SUN Virtual Mall,” the focus would be on small business.
The notion of making online shopping as personal as going to a downtown retail shop seemed far-fetched just a short time ago. But live chat at the virtual mall makes choices as personal as selecting and sizing jewelry possible online.
Prospects for the SUN Virtual Mall included established businesses which struggled to maintain sales during the early stages of the pandemic or start-ups seeking a viable path to get going with less risk.
Inspiration for the SUN Virtual Mall came from observing empty storefronts in the central areas of many communities. Lieberman said some had already been under pressure to stay open and mandatory shutdowns a year ago made the situation dire.
Lieberman said he had seven stores signed up for the SUN Virtual Mall. But it would take 20 stores to open the mall and make it a magnet for online shopping.
He admitted getting members of the “boomer” generation to log on and shop may be more challenging than other groups. Seniors were still more likely to travel to a brick-and-mortar store.
“Millennials, no problem. They shop all the time on their phones,” Lieberman said. “Then there is middle-age people, age 30 to 50. They’re ‘’50-50.’ They’ll shop on the internet or they’ll shop in a store.”
Credits for the set up of SUN Virtual Mall went to people with the highest levels of expertise.
Lieberman said Heidi Criswell, owner of Heritage Printers in Mifflinburg, was recruited as art director Criswell designed a logo for the SUN Virtual Mall and began to work on the individual stores.
ResNexus, which designs websites and also well known for their reservation programs for hospitality businesses such as RV Campgrounds and hotels was enlisted for web design. Exhibitor Connect, a Lakewood, Colo. company, also worked on aspects of design such as software.
Inquiries about starting a business at the SUN Virtual Mall can be made via email at sunvirtualmall@yahoo.com or by calling 570-308-7700. Lieberman noted sales help was also needed and that inquiries were welcome.
