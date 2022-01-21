MECHANISBURG — Williams Grove Speedway has announced that all 410 and 358 sprint car purses for the 2022 season will remain the same or boast even larger payouts than those in 2021.
The purse revelations were made thanks to the renewed commitment of a returning anonymous sponsor. All 11 Williams Hoosier Grove Diamond Series races for the 410 sprint cars in 2022 will pay a minimum of $6,000 to the winner.
Yellow Breeches 500 races for 410s will remain at $5,000 to win, while still posting the standard $500 to start.
Williams Grove Speedway will pay the victor of 10 other weekly races for the super sprints a total of $5,500 for the top spot.
On top of that, all three Friday night World of Outlaws (WoW) shows in 2022 have seen notable increases amounting to a payout of $1,000 just to start each of the mains. The trio of Friday WoO shows take place on May 13, July 22 and Sept. 30.
A new, race for USAC East wingless 360 sprints has been introduced to the season agenda. The Friday, June 3 Bill Gallagher Memorial 5G will honor late USAC East and URC No. 5G car owner Bill Gallagher.
Returning, purse-rich notables for the 410 sprints include the Friday May 27, All Stars Randy Wolfe Tribute event, posting $10,000 to win. The Sept. 16 All Stars Dirt Classic Qualifier will pay $7,000 to the winner.
The All Stars April 22 Tommy Hinnershitz Classic will pay $6,000 to win.
The Champion Racing Oil Williams Grove National Open will be offering $75,000 to the champion, while celebrating its 60th annual running with the WoW, on Oct. 1.
The 2022 season opener at Williams Grove is slated for 2 p.m. March 13 , offering both the 410 sprints and the first appearance at the track by the wingless super sportsman.
