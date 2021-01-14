National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Boston 7 3 .700 — Philadelphia 8 4 .667 — Brooklyn 7 6 .538 1½ New York 5 7 .417 3 Toronto 2 8 .200 5
W L Pct GB Orlando 6 5 .545 — Charlotte 6 6 .500 ½ Atlanta 5 5 .500 ½ Miami 4 5 .444 1 Washington 3 8 .273 3
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 8 4 .667 — Indiana 7 4 .636 ½ Cleveland 5 7 .417 3 Chicago 4 7 .364 3½ Detroit 2 9 .182 5½
W L Pct GB Dallas 6 4 .600 — San Antonio 6 5 .545 ½ Memphis 5 6 .455 1½ New Orleans 4 6 .400 2 Houston 3 6 .333 2½
W L Pct GB Utah 7 4 .636 — Portland 7 4 .636 — Denver 5 6 .455 2 Oklahoma City 5 6 .455 2 Minnesota 3 8 .273 4
W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 10 3 .769 — L.A. Clippers 8 4 .667 1½ Phoenix 7 4 .636 2 Golden State 6 5 .545 3 Sacramento 5 7 .417 4½
Dallas 104, Charlotte 93 Milwaukee 110, Detroit 101 Brooklyn 116, New York 109 L.A. Lakers 128, Oklahoma City 99 Memphis 118, Minnesota 107 L.A. Clippers 111, New Orleans 106 Portland 132, Sacramento 126 Utah at Washington, ppd Orlando at Boston, ppd Atlanta at Phoenix, ppd
Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Houston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at Denver, 10 p.m. Indiana at Portland, 10 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, ppd Dallas at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. New York at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Utah, 9 p.m. Golden State at Phoenix, ppd L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m. New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Saturday’s Games Houston at San Antonio, 5 p.m. Orlando at Brooklyn, 6 p.m. Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Miami, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Memphis, 8 p.m. Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m.
Naitonal Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 1 1 0 0 2 5 1 Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 1 5 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 6 3 Pittsburgh 1 0 1 0 0 3 6 Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vancouver 1 1 0 0 2 5 3 Toronto 1 1 0 0 2 5 4 Montreal 1 0 0 1 1 4 5 Edmonton 1 0 1 0 0 3 5 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 Colorado 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 3 Vancouver 5, Edmonton 3 St. Louis 4, Colorado 1 Toronto 5, Montreal 4, OT Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 1
Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Dallas at Florida, ppd N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m. San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Dallas at Florida, ppd Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m. San Jose at Arizona, 4 p.m. Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m. Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST St. Bonaventure 68, Fordham 54 UMass 80, Rhode Island 78, OT VCU 84, George Washington 77 SOUTH Auburn 95, Georgia 77 Chattanooga 83, Mercer 80 Florida St. 105, NC State 73 Furman 94, The Citadel 88 George Mason 75, La Salle 42 LSU 92, Arkansas 76 Louisville 77, Wake Forest 65 Nicholls 76, Northwestern St. 66 Norfolk St. 80, NC Wesleyan 58 SE Louisiana 76, Texas A&M-CC 63 Texas A&M 56, Mississippi St. 55 Virginia 80, Notre Dame 68 Wofford 80, VMI 78 MIDWEST Dayton 72, Duquesne 63 Ohio St. 81, Northwestern 71 Wichita St. 72, Tulsa 53 SOUTHWEST Incarnate Word 83, McNeese St. 61 Sam Houston St. 96, Lamar 71 Stephen F. Austin 95, Cent. Arkansas 69 Texas Tech 79, Texas 77 FAR WEST Boise St. 90, Wyoming 70 New Mexico 72, Dixie St. 63
Women’s college basketball
EAST Buffalo 82, Bowling Green 74 Cincinnati 71, Temple 65 La Salle 58, Drexel 55 West Virginia 83, Texas Tech 78 SOUTH Nicholls 68, Northwestern St. 38 Richmond 47, George Washington 42 South Florida 72, Tulane 53 UCF 58, East Carolina 51 VCU 60, George Mason 41 MIDWEST Ball St. 88, Ohio 85, OT Butler 58, Georgetown 40 DePaul 101, St. John’s 84 E. Michigan 61, Miami (Ohio) 41 Iowa St. 90, Oklahoma St. 80 N. Illinois 104, Cent. Michigan 73 Ohio St. 84, Iowa 82, OT Toledo 61, W. Michigan 54 SOUTHWEST Houston 75, Tulsa 49 Sam Houston St. 83, Lamar 80, OT Stephen F. Austin 85, Cent. Arkansas 44 FAR WEST Boise St. 68, Wyoming 62
College hockey
EAST American International 5, Long Island 2 Northeastern 7, New Hampshire 0
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed Mark Shapiro to a five-year contract extension as president/chief executive officer. TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Justin Anderson on a two-year minor league contract and C Drew Butera on a one-year contract. FOOTBALL National Football League CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated CBs Kevin Johnson and Denzel Ward from the reserve/COVID-19 list. DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with George Paton to be general manager. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed T Jared Veldheer on the reserve/COVID-19 list. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Jordan Ta’amu and WR Marcus Kemp to the practice squad. Released DT Tyler Clark. Placed CB Deandre Baker on the practice squad injured reserve. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated WR Tre’Quan Smith to return from injured reserve. Signed WRs Austin Carr and Jake Kumerow and DT Anthony Zettel to the practice squad. Released LS John Denney, WR Jake Lampman and K Blair Walsh. NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Manasseh Bailey to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR John Ursua to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed P Arryn Siposs and WR Khalil Tate to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season. TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with TE Jared Pinkney to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed LB Justin Phillips to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with LB Kyrie Wilson on a two-year contract extension. HOCKEY ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned G Olle Eriksson Ek, Cs Sam Carrick, Trevor Zegras and Andrew Agozzino to San Diego (AHL). Designated Ds Andy Welinski and Kodie Curran, G Anthony Stolarz, RW Vinni Lettieri, C David Backes and LW Max Comtois for assignment taxi squad. Placed LW Max Jones on undisclosed injury. ARIZONA COYOTES — Released D Jordan Schmaltz and Zane McIntyre. Designated Ds Victor Soderstrom and Jordan Gross, LW Dryden Hunt, Cs Frederik Gauthier and Michael Chaput and RW Hudson Fasching for assignment taxi squad. Assigned LWs Nate Sucese, Michael Bunting and Brayden Burke, Cs Blake Speers, Lane Pederson and Ryan McGregor, G Ivan Prosvetov, Ds Aaron Ness, Dysin Mayo, Cam Dineen and Cam Crotty to Tucson (AHL) BOSTON BRUINS — Waived C Par Lindholm. Designated G Dan Vladar, D Urho Vaakanainen, Cs Jack Studnicka, Greg McKegg and Trent Fredric for assignment taxi squad. Assigned D Nick Wolff, Stehen Kampfer and Jack Ahcan, Gs Jeremy Swayman and Callum Booth, Cs Oskar Steen and Cameron Hughes, RWs Zach Senyshyn, Paul Carey and Robert Lantosi, LWs Matt Filipe and Anton Blidh to Providence (AHL). BUFFALO SABRES — Designated C Casey Mittelstadt, G Jonas Johansson, Ds Brandon Davidson and William Borgen, RW Rasmus Asplund and LW Brandon Biro for assignment taxi squad. CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned C Connor Zary, G Dustin Wolf and C Mathias Emilio Pettersen to Stockton (AHL). Assigned LW Jakob Pelletier to junior club Moncton (QMJHL). COLORADO AVALANCHE — Designated G Hunter Miska, D Dennis Gilbert, RWs Martin Kaut, Kiefer Sherwood and Logan O’Connor, C Shane Bowers for assignment taxi squad. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated LWs Stefan Matteau, Nathan Gerbe, Ds Andrew Peeke, Adam Clendening, RW Ryan Macinnis for assignment taxi squad. Assigned RWs Kole Sherwood, Cliff Pu and Trey Fix-Wolansky, G Cam Johnson, C Zac Dalpe, Ds Jake Christiansen and Gavin Bayreuther to Cleveland (AHL). DALLAS STARS — Designated LW Riley Tufte, Ds Ryan Shea and Joseph Cecconi, Gs Colton Point and Lando Bow and C Tye Felhaber for assignment taxi squad. Assigned D Dawson Barteaux to Texas (AHL). EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C Devin Shore to a one-year, two-way contract. FLORIDA PANTHERS — Waived C Rodrigo Abols. Designated LW Mason Marchment, D Brady Keeper, C Aleksi Heponiemi and G Philippe Desrosiers for assignment taxi squad. Assigned LWs Scott Wilson and Grigori Denisenko, RW Cole Schwindt and D Chase Priskie to Syracuse (AHL) LOS ANGELES KINGS — Designated D Austin Strand, G Matt Villalta, Cs Lias Andersson and Jaret Anderson-Dolan for assignment taxi squad. Assigned RW Arthur Kaliyev and C Quinton Byfield to Ontario (AHL). MINNESOTA WILD — Designated Cs Kyle Rau and Luke Johnson, Ds Dakota Mermis, Louie Belpedio and Matt Bartkowski and G Andrew Hammond for assignment taxi squad. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated RWs Eeli Tovanen and Mathieu Olivier, LW Cole Smith, G Connor Ingram and D Alexandre Carrier for assignment taxi squad. Assigned Cs Josh Wilkins and Anthony Richard, Rem Pitlick, Tommy Novak, Sean Malone, Patrick Harper and Michael McCarron, Ds Tyler Lewington, Ben Harpur, Brandon Fortunato and Jeremy Davies, Gs Kasimir Kaskisuo and Connor Ingram and LW Tanner Jeannot to Chicago (AHL). Assigned RW Luke Evangelista to junior club London (OHL) NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Designated G Giles Senn, RW Nicholas Merkley, LWs Mikhail Maltsev and Nolan Foote for assignment taxi squad. Assigned Ds Colton White and Josh Jacobs, LW Ben Street, Michael Carcone and C Brandon Gignac to Binghamton (AHL). NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Waived LW Dmytro Timashov. Designated G Jakub Skarek, Cs Otto Koivula, Tanner Fritz and Cole Bardreau, RWs Austin Czarnik, Kieffer Bellows and Simon Holmstrom, Ds Parker Wotherspoon, Bode Wilde, Grant Hutton and Samuel Bolduc, LWs Andrew Ladd and A.J. Greer to Bridgeport (AHL). Placed LW Michael Dal Colle and D Sebastian Aho on undisclosed injury. OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated C Matthew Peca, LW Michael Haley and Filip Chlapik, G Joey Daccord and D Jonathan Aspirot for assignment taxi squad. Assigned Ds Lassi Thomson, Christian Jaros, Erick Brannstrom and Olle Alsing, LWs Egor Sokolov and Alex Formenton, RWs Logan Shaw and Jonothan Davidsson, Gs Kevin Mandolese and Filip Gustavsson, Cs Zachary Magwood, Parker Kelly, Mark Kastelic, Ridly Greig, Logan Brown and J.C. Beaudin to Belleville (AHL). St. LOUIS BLUES — Promoted LW MacKenzie MacEachern and RW Jordan Kyrou to the active roster. SAN JOSE SHARKS — Designated Ds Brinson Pasichnuk and Nicolas Meloche, G Alexei Melnichuk, LW John Leonard, C Fredrik Handemark and RW Noah Gregor for assignment taxi squad. Assigned LW Jeffrey Viel and C Sasha Chmelevski to San Jose (AHL) Assigned D Artemi Kniazev to the junior club Chicoutimi(QMJHL). TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Designated RW Tyler Johnson, LW Gemel Smith, D Luke Schenn, G Christopher Gibson for assignment taxi squad. Assigned RW Luke Witkowski, Ds Daniel Walcott and Ben Thomas, G Spencer Martin and C Otto Somppi to Syracuse (AHL). TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Designated Ds Rasmus Sandin and Mikko Lehtonen, LW Nicholas Robertson, C Adam Brooks and RW Travis Boyd for assignment taxi squad. Assigned Ds Calle Rosen and Martin Marincin and LW Kenny Agostino to Toronto (AHL). VANCOUVER CANNUCKS — Designated Ds Jake Rathbone and Brogan Rafferty, LW ils Noglander and RW Justin Bailey for assignment taxi squad. Assigned Ds Ashton Sautner and Guillaume Grisebois, LW Marc Michaelsi, C Tyler Gravac and G Arturs Silvos to Utica (AHL). Placed RW Jayce Hawryluk on undisclosed injury. VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Designated C Gage Quinney, LW Tomas Jurco, Ds Nick Holden, Nicolas Hague and Dylan Coghlan, G Oscar Dansk for assignment taxi squad. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Craig Anderson to a one-year contract. Assigned C Connor McMichael to Hershey (AHL). Designated C Brian Pinho, Gx Zach Fucale and Pheonix Copley, D Martin Fehervary and LW Daniel Carr for assignment taxi squad. WINNIPEG JETS — Designated Ds Dylan Sandberg and Logan Stanley, LW Mathieu Perrault, C David Gustafsson and G Mikhail Berdin for assignment taxi squad. Assigned LW C.J. Suess, Ds Nelson Nogler and Ville Heinola to Manitoba (AHL). Placed LW Marko Dano on undisclose injury. East Coast Hockey League INDY FUEL — Claimed F Ross Olsson from Kansas City waivers. Signed F Michael McNicholas to the active roster. Activated D Scott Savage from the reserve list. Placed F Spencer Watson and D Chris Martenet on the reserve list. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Louis-Philippe Guindon, D Randy Gazzola and Fs Brandon Hawkins and Morgan Adams-Moisan. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released F Dylan Malmquist. Signed D Connor Doherty and F Darik Angeli to the active roster. Activated D Luke Bafia from injured reserve. Placed Fs Rob Bordson and Anthony Rinaldi on the reserve list and F Loren Ulett on injured reserve. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Placed Nikita Pavlychev on the commissioners list. TULSA OILERS — Activated F Ian McNulty from the reserve list. Placed F Alex Kromm on the commisioners exempt list. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated G Brad Barone from the commissioners exempt list. Activated F Matt Hoover from the reserve list. Placed Fs Diego Cuglietta on the reserve list and Joe Wegwerth on the injured reserve list. WHEELING NAILERS — Claimed D Dominic Cormier from Rapid City waivers. WICHITA THUNDER — Placed Fs Peter Crinella, Jeremy McKenna, Gordie Green and Chantz Petruie on the commissioners exempt list. SOCCER Major League Soccer FC DALLAS — Traded W Michael Barrios to Colorado in exchange for an international roster spot and receiving the No. 15 first round 2021 MLS SuperDraft pick in exchange for the No. 21 pick. ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Robin Jansson to a two-year contract with options. National Women’s Soccer League CHICAGO RED STARS — Announced MFs Danielle Colaprico, Vanessa DiBernardo and Alyssa Mautz, Ds Hannah Davison, Zoey Goralski, Sarah Gorden, Kayla Sharples, Arin Wright and Bianca St.Georges, F/C Rachel Hill, F Katie Johnson and have signed two-year contracts through 2022, with a club option in 2023 and G Emily Boyd has signed a one-year contract through 2021, with a club option in 2022. SKY BLUE FC — Acquired MF Jennifer Cudjoe from Racing Louisville FC in exchange for the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft and $35,000 in allocation money.
