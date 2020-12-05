ARNOT — Tucked away deep in the Tioga State Forest is one stunning waterfall — Sand Run Falls.
There's a couple ways to get to this waterfall, but you're going to have to lace up your hiking boots either way. The easiest option, especially for less-experienced hikers, is to take a section of the Mid State Trail located just off Route 15 near Arnot, Tioga County. If you don't have waterproof boots, be warned you're likely to get your feet wet, either along the boggy sections of the trail, or at the falls.
A nice trailhead with a good amount of parking is located just off Arnot Road, just outside the little village of the same name. To get to the falls, you'll hike three miles along a well-marked trail, which is largely flat, though rocky and boggy at certain times of the year.
It's a wonderful walk through Penn's Woods to get to the falls, though there are no vistas or other attractions that typically draw hikers. You do walk along a creek that provides a natural soundtrack for most of the trek to the falls. Several changes in the landscape are notable as well, including some impressive fern gardens, and the always welcoming hemlock groves.
As you approach the falls, there's a sign in the woods indicating a right turn toward the falls, and a left toward another trail back toward the parking area. From here, the sound of the falls begins to fill the woods and rhododendrons pop up along both sides of the trail.
Once you emerge from a section of rhododendrons, you see the falls down to your left, and the sound is amplified even more with the rocky ampitheater surrounding the roughly 30-foot Sand Run Falls.
Here's where things get tricky. To see the falls from below, you must hike down toward Sand Run, which you'll need to cross in order to continue. During times of high water, it may be difficult to cross. Do not cross if you do not feel safe.
Once you've cross Sand Run, you hike over a small knoll and you'll come to a set of ropes attached to a tree, which allow you to descend a little easier, and safer, to the base of the falls, and the awesome pool. A campsite is also nestled in among the hemlocks that have a year-round view of this awesome spot.
While there are literally hundreds of falls and cascades throughout the central Pa. region, Sand Run Falls is one of my favorites due in part to the few people who see it relative to other sites, such as Ricketts Glen or those along the Loyalsock Trail. It's also a powerfall falls that cascade over many series of rock formations before falling into a large pool.
The Mid State Trail runs north-south from New York to Maryland and traverses some 320-plus miles. It is marked in meters, and was the first trail in the nation to use the metric system. Blazed orange, the Mid State Trail goes through several popular hiking locations in the region, including the Pine Creek area in northwest Lycoming County and R.B. Winter State Park near Mifflinburg, Union County.
The Mid State Trail was the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' Trail of the Year in 2019.
