MILTON — A storage building in Harmony Cemetery which had its roof blown off during a June thunderstorm will soon be replaced.
Milton Borough Council on Wednesday approved Dutchman Construction to replace the building, at a cost of $83,254.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger advised council that the low bid for the project originally came in at $128,000. However, she said the specifications were reviewed to lower the cost of replacing the building.
Novinger advised council that the borough’s insurance company has thus far only committed to providing $74,800 to cover the replacement project. However, she said the building was insured for $89,000 and she remains hopeful that amount will be reimbursed to the borough.
Novinger also reported that the borough’s street sweeper was involved in an accident this week along Mahoning Street. She said the vehicle’s operator was not at fault.
Department of Public Works Director Sam Shaffer said while the vehicle does need some repairs it is still operational, and may be able to be used again by the end of the week.
Council approved a request by the Milton Area School District to utilize the Legion Baseball Field, owned by the borough, for 10 home baseball games this spring. It was noted that the school’s baseball field will not be ready for use due to an ongoing athletic field renovation and building construction project at the school.
Approval was also granted to the Milton Salvation Army to close a portion of Center Street from 5 to 8 p.m. May 21, in order to hold a block party.
It was noted during the meeting that the Milton Fire Department will be holding an urban flooding class April 14. Multiple first responders from outside of the area are expected to be in attendance at the class.
