SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) will end its current performance season with its ever-popular Pops Concert, featuring the music of Cole Porter.
The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13, in Susquehanna University’s Weber Auditorium in Selinsgrove.
The Chorale performs under the direction of Bill Payn. Fred Hooper will return as emcee.
The concert will feature the music of Cole Porter. Chorale singers will be joined by SVC scholarship singers, the SVC stage band, and many of the SVC’s talented members as featured soloists including: Shannon Borchert, Bill Calhoun, Amy Caron, Marina Gresh, Sara Kelley, Brooke Persing, Coleen Renshaw and LaVina Truslow.
The SVC Stage Band includes Dale Orris, Michael Trego, Kevin Henry, Richard Adams, Chris Wheeler, Jack Lawton and Coleen Renshaw on piano.
The following songs will be featured in the program: “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “It’s De-Lovely,” “Night and Day,” “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “My Heart Belongs to Daddy,” “Anything Goes,” “Too Darn Hot,” “Every Time We Say Goodbye,” “Just One of Those Things,” “You’d Be So Nice to Come Home To” and “It’s Alright With Me.”
Tickets can be purchased by calling 570-547-0455, online at SVCMusic.org or at the door.
