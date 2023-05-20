District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Darryll Purnell Jr., 22, of Ferry Street, Danville, has been charged with driving under the influence and use/possession of drug paraphernalia as the result of an incident which occurred at 8:40 p.m. Feb. 11 at Evangelical Community Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Purnell drove to the hospital after smoking methamphetamine. He was allegedly found to be in possession of a pipe, and exhibited signs of impairment.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Charlene Bastiaans, 57, of Petersburg Road, Allenwood, has been charged with theft as the result of an incident which occurred at 4:09 a.m. May 5 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Bastiaans attempted to leave the store without paying for $230.60 worth of merchandise.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
DUI
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Charges of driving under the influence (six counts), restrictions on alcohol beverages, operating vehicle without valid inspection, obedience to traffic-control devices and careless driving have been filed against Shantell Snider, 32, of Dietrich Road, Mifflinburg.
The charges were filed after troopers responded to the report of a disabled vehicle, at 5:19 p.m. March 10 at 1655 Brethren Church Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Snider, the driver of the vehicle, allegedly told police she got a flat tire after attempting to drive around a road-closed sign. She allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and had her blood test positive for THC.
Snider was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .243%. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. June 13.
Possession
MIFFLINBURG — Raymond Haefner Jr., 20, of Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, has been charged with possession (two counts) and registration required as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:25 a.m. May 9 at Sheetz, First Street, Mifflinburg.
During the stop, police said Haefner was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. June 6.
Theft by deception
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Charges of theft by deception and receiving stolen property have been filed against a 30-year-old Sunbury man accused of cashing two fraudulent skills-machine tickets, totaling $1,320.
The charges were field against Joshua Super-Scretching, of Packer Street, as the result of an alleged incident which occurred between 1:30 and 5 p.m. May 1 at Harvey's Food Mart, 14644 Old Turnpike Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3:45 p.m. June 6.
