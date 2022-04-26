WILLIAMSPORT — Two local residents were among those initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Those inducted at Lycoming College were:
Mackenzie Day of Montgomery
Tara Wands of New Columbia
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
