TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run High School has announced its senior award winners for October.
Emma Pick has been named Outstanding Senior.
The daughter of George and Renee Pick, Emma is a member of National Honor Society, student council, concert choir, Spanish Club and Unified Bocce Ball. She participated in Building Leaders for the Susquehanna Valley, and has served as class historian for the past four years.
Emma enjoys hiking, singing, spending time with friends and family, and photography.
She is active in youth group and serves as a member of the worship team at Community Mennonite Fellowship.
Upon graduation, Emma plans to attend Lancaster Bible College, majoring in psychology before entering into a masters program for clinical mental health counseling.
Sidney Bowers has been named the Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month.
The daughter of Tim and Daphne Bowers, Sidney is a member of choir, National Honor Society and student council. She has helped with homecoming, food drives and special education field day.
Sidney works at The Barn at Greystone Farm, and enjoys traveling and spending time with family and friends.
An honor roll student, Sidney plans to attend a four-year college upon graduation.
Braeleigh Dunkle has been named Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month.
The daughter of Jeremiah and Amy Dunkle, Braeleigh is a member of student council, National Honor Society and Warrior Run News. She played soccer in grades nine through 11.
Braeleigh helps to plan, organize and implement food drives, and assists with the Warrior Run athletic Twitter site.
She has lettered in soccer, and has been on the honor roll and distinguished honor roll.
Braeleigh enjoys traveling, spending time with family and friends, and playing soccer. After high school, she plans to major in digital media and minor in American sign language at a four-year college.
Garrett Pfleegor has been named Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month.
The son of Jason and Jacklyn Pfleegor, Garrett is a member of FFA.
He volunteers with the Turbotville VFW children’s Christmas party, and works assisting a neighbor and for CWD Construction.
Garrett enjoys four-wheeling, dirt biking, farming, working on small engines, and spending time with friends and family.
After high school, he plans to work for CWD Construction and on the Pfleegor family farm.
