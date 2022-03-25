LEWISBURG — About $200,000 was cut Thursday night from a school budget deficit originally projected at over $1 million.
The savings was realized when Lewisburg Area School District directors approved a health insurance program for 2022-23 with a modest 3% premium increase.
"We were able to get it down from the maximum of 8%," Director of Administrative Services Dr. John Fairchild told directors. "We do have in recent months a couple of 'high flying' cases. And as you know out in the world, inflation appears to be taking its toll."
Fairchild called the agreement with Capital Blue Cross a "win," but added an 8% cap would be in place again in 2023-24. The 7-0 vote locked in the rate for the upcoming fiscal year.
The $39 million spending plan was initially proposed with a $1.09 million deficit. By locking in an insurance agreement, Fairchild said the projected deficit was currently about $650,000 to $700,000 with additional adjustments coming before adoption.
Directors approved a change order for the high school baseball field remediation project, effectively postponing work until after the baseball season.
Fairchild said uncooperative weather conditions in late February and early March made fixing the wet grounds less practical. He noted work already done in the area has reduced runoff going on to the field.
Fairchild said ELA Engineering and the contractor were consulted. There would also be no change in the cost of the $400,000 project.
Student achievement and student life was also acknowledged.
Member of the Green Dragons boys basketball team were honored for their season (23-6, 11-4 Heartland Athletic Conference) with a certificate presentation.
Head Coach John Vaji introduced team members and recalled the satisfactions of winning a District 4 title. He said the most exciting moments of the season were during a state tournament game played at home against Littleton.
As the meeting progressed, the Class of 2025 hosted a volleyball tournament in the gym. Teams were sometimes co-ed and made up of student-athletes from other sports and staff members.
Players and spectators alike were charged $5 admission. The top four teams played a match against the women's volleyball club from Bucknell University.
Thea Comas and McKenna Mowery, student council representatives to the board, told directors of events planned.
They included a spring carnival for district students planned for Saturday, April 9 at the high school. Mowery said it was great to have the event which brings students from the elementary and intermediate schools to the high school.
Comas said 12 students were named to the regional choir contest, a figure she noted was "incredibly high." She added the prom is coming up on Saturday, April 30 and the junior class is selling tickets.
Director Jordan Fetzer and Cory Heath, director and board vice president, were absent from the Thursday night meeting.
