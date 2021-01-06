SHAMOKIN — Central Susquehanna Opportunities,Inc. (CSO) has received a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to develop a plan for reentry for individuals released from the county prison.
As part of this process, CSO is conducting a needs assessment to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the services currently offered in the county. The organization is seeking input from service providers, as well as individuals who have returned from incarceration.
The responses gathered from the survey will help CSO to understand which services the county is effectively providing and the service gaps that exist. The results from these surveys will be compiled so that no one can identify answers provided by agencies or individuals.
The deadline for completing this survey is Friday, Jan. 22.
For more information on taking the survey, visit www.csocares.org.
