LEWISBURG — A single citation has been issued to date following a three-vehicle crash which killed a Lewisburg-area youth.
Chief Paul Yost of the Buffalo Valley Police Department (BVRPD) said the investigation into the crash last Monday was ongoing. The citation was issued to a motorist whose vehicle was clipped by the initial collision along Route 45 west of Lewisburg.
The child who died, Landyn Zerby, 8, of Lewisburg, was a passenger in a westbound vehicle which was hit from behind by a utility van as it waited to make a left turn. Yost noted that Zerby was appropriately fastened in the rear seat of the vehicle. Zerby was taken via helicopter to Geisinger and died early the next morning.
The BVRPD report indicated Rodger Kline, 68, of Beaver Springs, the driver of the utility van, was treated and released from Evangelical Community Hospital. Cody Zerby, 28, the driver of the car which was struck, and Rowen Zerby, 3, were also treated and released.
Ariah Beasley, 20, of Jamaica, N.Y., was also treated and released from Evangelical. Beasley, whose passenger car was clipped by the utility van after it rolled into the eastbound lane, was ticketed for driving without a license. Yost noted the secondary collision was incidental to the collision in which the child was injured.
