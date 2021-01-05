MONTOURSVILLE — Shelly Bower, administrative assistant, has been named the PennDOT district office Employee of the Month for January.
Bower's responsibilities include managing the district executive's (DE) calendar
appointments, providing pertinent documents for meetings, logging and routing all incoming mail, and arranging all DE travel accommodations. In her role, she is also responsible for overseeing the Customer Care Center, Task Manager, and the tickle system in the district office.
She attends meetings with the DE and provides minutes as well as administrative support to several PennDOT teams. She runs/updates reports and provides data to staff. She holds clerical meetings to update the administrative support staff on procedures and organizes training activities.
While much of the district is teleworking, she has had to scan all the mail and ensure it gets communicated to the appropriate personnel. Because she is often in the office during telework, many employees depend on her to print jobs, find files on employee desks to scan and send to them as well as various other tasks.
Bower has been co-chair of the State Employees Combined Appeal (SECA), the department's charitable campaign, for the district for the past two years.
She and her husband Scott live in Montoursville with their son Ryan. She also has a stepson Kyle.
Bower enjoys time with her grandchildren as well as hiking and biking with her twin sister, Sherri.
