SUNBURY — A 28-year-old Delaware Township woman was found guilty Thursday of aggravated assault and related counts filed after a 2018 incident in which she was accused of leaving her then 21-month-old daughter in a hot car, with the windows rolled up.
Tonia Lee Sones was found guilty following a two-day jury trial which wrapped up Thursday at the Northumberland County Courthouse. She was charged with aggravated assault (three counts), endangering welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person as the result of an incident which occurred between 7 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. June 1, 2018, along North Street, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
A sentencing for is expected to be scheduled within 90 days. Sones will reportedly remain free until the sentencing.
In the initial affidavit filed in the case, Tpr. Joshua Kendrick said he and Tpr. Joel Follmer arrived at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, after receiving a report of an infant who was being treated for heat stroke.
Kendrick said he was informed by Dr. John Devine that the girl, identified as Sones’ daughter, had been left inside of a car for over five hours. Troopers were told the girl’s temperature was 103 degrees upon her arrival at the hospital.
The girl was subsequently flown by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for more extensive treatment.
Upon questioning, Kendrick said Sones indicated picking her daughter up from a sitter after working her 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. shift as a welder at Great Dane.
According to court papers, Sones said her daughter did not sleep well while she was being cared for while Sones was at work. The girl fell asleep on the car ride home.
“Sones stated that she thought she would let her sleep in the car since she didn’t sleep very well overnight,” Kendrick wrote. “Sones made sure all of the windows were up and the doors were locked on the car at this time.”
Sones told troopers she went inside her home and fell asleep. She didn’t wake up until around 12:30 p.m.
Court papers indicate Sones found her daughter inside the car, having a seizure. She called an ambulance for assistance.
Kendrick said medical records from Geisinger Medical Center stated the girl suffered brain swelling and brain damage, consistent with heat stroke. She had a feeding tube inserted due to not being able to be fed by mouth due to the brain damage she suffered in the alleged incident.
