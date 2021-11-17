MILLVILLE — Three area veterans were awarded Quilts of Valor during a recent ceremony at the Millville American Legion Post 564.
Tim Bartlow, of Millville, served in the Army from 2002-2012. He worked as a military policeman with the 21st MP Company at Fort Bragg, N.C., doing base security and criminal investigation. During his first tour in Iraq, he worked as part of a colonel’s security detail, transferring detainees, and providing convoy security. His second tour was training Iraqi police. His tour in Afghanistan was with the 503rd MP Company where he worked in the Movement Control office. He finished his time in the service doing police work at the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. He left the service as a staff sergeant. His quilt was pieced by Ruth DeWald and quilted by Debbie McHugh.
Robert Fought, of Millville, served in the Army from 1966-1969. He trained as a helicopter mechanic and served in Vietnam in I Corps with the 161st Combat Assault Helicopter Company of the 14th Aviation Brigade. His job was to do normal repair on helicopters along with repairing combat damage. He became a crew chief and flew on missions. Later he became the battalion colonel’s personal crew chief and extended his tour in Vietnam. He also served at Fort Stewart, Ga., coordinating the helicopter maintenance. He left the service as a specialist 5th class. His quilt was pieced and quilted by Ruth DeWald.
James Michael, of Benton, served in the US Air Force from 1969-1976. He had training in heavy equipment operation and maintenance. During his first tour in the Vietnam War, he served at Bien Hoa as a special purpose mechanic on base equipment. Returning stateside, he served at Eglin AFB, Fla., doing heavy equipment, working in the motor pool, and doing bomb assembly. His second tour during Vietnam was at Takhli AFB, in Thailand ,assembling bombs. He finished his service with the 509th Bomb Wing at Pease AFB, N.H., working in the “bomb dump.” He left the service as a sergeant. His quilt was pieced by Ruth DeWald and quilted by Fran Chelius.
Awarding the quilts were Jim and Bonnie Fiedler, members of the Columbia County Quilts of Valor.
