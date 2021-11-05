SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway’s season opener will feature modifieds in the annual Icebreaker, to be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, along with the crate 602 sportsman modifieds.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 410 sprint cars will make their season debut at the track.
