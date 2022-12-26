Business donates $8,556 to support Women's Health

LEWISBURG — To mark its 25th anniversary, Elizabeth’s An American Bistro of Lewisburg recently started raising funds and awareness for Women’s Health Services at Evangelical Community Hospital. The effort was spearheaded by business owner Elizabeth Long-Furia.
The efforts garnered $8,556 of donated funds raised through drink and dessert specials throughout October and November, a Women’s Health Charity Dinner held at the restaurant on Nov. 20, and the auctioning of a 25th Anniversary Gift Basket.
“The hospital is especially grateful for the support we receive from the communities we serve,” said Donna Schuck, associate vice president of Philanthropy and Donor Relations at the hospital. “We appreciate individuals like Elizabeth Furia who combine their passion for their business with a passion to do more for the people who live in our communities.”
Women’s Health Services at Evangelical includes OB/GYN of Evangelical, The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health, and The Family Place – the hospital’s obstetrics unit.
“Success comes from planning and doing, but mostly doing. That’s why Evangelical is extraordinary, it gets things done,” said Furia. “I want to do my part to help the Hospital build, expand, and improve access to women’s health services in our community.”
“Through the help of Elizabeth’s An American Bistro and others, women throughout the Greater Susquehanna Valley are able to get the care they need even if they are experiencing financial challenges,” said Schuck. “What better way to celebrate a milestone than to know you’ve made a difference for others?”
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.