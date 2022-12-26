Business donates $8,556 to support Women's Health

The team at Elizabeth’s An American Bistro in Lewisburg, worked together to raise funds for Evangelical Community Hospital’s Women’s Health Services. From left, Elizabeth Long Furia, Katherine Rabuck, Liz Gemberling, Melissa Gelnett, Amy Grosser, Billy Sears, Thea Zimmerman Comas and Ellen Ruby.

 PROVIDED BY DEANNA HOLLENBACH/EVANGELICAL COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

LEWISBURG — To mark its 25th anniversary, Elizabeth’s An American Bistro of Lewisburg recently started raising funds and awareness for Women’s Health Services at Evangelical Community Hospital. The effort was spearheaded by business owner Elizabeth Long-Furia.

The efforts garnered $8,556 of donated funds raised through drink and dessert specials throughout October and November, a Women’s Health Charity Dinner held at the restaurant on Nov. 20, and the auctioning of a 25th Anniversary Gift Basket.

