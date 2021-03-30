MUNCY — UPMC Muncy is joining health care organizations across the country in celebrating National Doctors’ Day, held annually on March 30. On behalf of UPMC Muncy’s medical staff’s enthusiastic care and compassion, UPMC Muncy is donating $500 to the Son-Light House.
“Our providers have embraced the continuously changing world of health care, adapting to do what’s necessary to keep high-quality care accessible during the pandemic,” said Ron Reynolds, president, UPMC Muncy and UPMC Lock Haven. “Like the providers at UPMC Muncy, our community members may have faced inevitable changes to their day-to-day lives. These changes may include making hard decisions between spending their money on nutritious meals or medications and utility bills. We feel blessed to be able to give back to our community as a small thank you for their continued support.”
UPMC Muncy’s donation will be directed to the Son-Light House as it mirrors its work and mission of serving the community. This organization is a nonprofit, ecumenical, community-supported resource that has distributed food, clothing, and other items to eligible individuals and families since 1982.
This year, National Doctors’ Day aligns closely with the one-year anniversary of the battle with COVID-19 coming to northcentral Pennsylvania.
“Our staff has risen to the challenge of a global pandemic, helping UPMC to innovate and provide clinically advanced treatments to COVID-19 patients on top of their everyday duties. Therefore, this donation is the perfect way to honor our staff,” added Reynolds.
