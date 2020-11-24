HARRISBURG — Data released by the Department of Health on Tuesday showed an additional 130 confirmed new cases of COVID-19, along with two new deaths.
Confirmed new cases rose by 42 in Union County, 37 in Lycoming County, 24 in Northumberland County, 14 in Snyder County, eight in Montour County and five in Columbia County. Two new deaths were reported in Columbia County.
Statewide, 6,669 new cases were reported, bringing the total since March to 321,070. Eighty-one new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 9,951 since March.
There are 3,459 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state data. Of that number, 767 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Cases confirmed by county:
• Northumberland County, 2,138 cases (120 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 1,659 cases (35 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1,318 cases (47 deaths)
• Union County, 1,310 cases (15 deaths)
• Snyder County, 785 cases (20 deaths)
• Montour County, 390 cases (15 deaths)
