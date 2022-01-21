MILTON — Cover letters, applications and resumes from individuals interested in applying for the Milton Area School District’s superintendent position are due Feb. 28.
A posting on the district’s website outlines the procedure for applying for the superintendent position. Current Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan has announced she will be retiring, effective Sept. 13.
The new superintendent’s salary will be negotiable and competitive, the posting notes.
The person hired for the position will be expected to: Collaborate and communicate with district stakeholders; promote cooperation between parents, teachers and school staff; speak knowledgeably on school budgeting; be skilled in selecting, motivating and evaluating staff; have a proven ability to maintain positive staff and board relations; maintain transparency with the board community and staff; and maximize human and financial resources.
Candidates will be required to provide a signed cover letter, two-page resume, application, Pennsylvania Letter of Eligibility, Act 24, 34 and 151 clearances, current FBI fingerprints and a sealed university transcript.
More information on applying is available at CareerGateway.psba.org or my contacting michelle.kunkel@psba.org.
The posting did not list a timetable for conducting interviews or selecting a candidate. The board has contracted the Pennsylvania School Board Association to manage the hiring process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.