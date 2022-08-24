MILTON — Three people rescued from an early Monday morning house fire remain hospitalized, according to a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal.
Trooper James Nizinski has only identified the fire victims as being a 20-year-old man, 21-year-old woman and 1-year-old boy.
“I don’t want to release the names yet as they are all hospitalized,” Nizinski said.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined and under investigation, he added.
Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said the fire broke out at around 4 a.m. Monday at 123 Myrtle St.
Derr said the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, with the three people trapped inside. They were pulled from a second-floor bedroom by first responders.
On Monday, Derr said the man was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, with the woman and child being taken to Geisinger Medical Center.
Either the woman or child were then transported by helicopter to the Lehigh Valley Burn Center in Allentown. Derr said it was unclear which one was flown to the Allentown hospital.
Firefighters from Milton, the Warrior Run area, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, and White Deer, Turbot and Point townships responded, along with police from Milton and Buffalo Valley..
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
