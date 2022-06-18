WORCESTER, Mass. — Sarah Ayers, of Lewisburg, was named to the College of the Holy Cross spring dean's list.
She is a member of the Class of 2023.
To qualify for the list, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.