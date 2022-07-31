Susquehanna Greenway Partnership announces photo contest winners

The grand prize winning photo in the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership’s photo contest was taken by Wes Peterson in Enola.

 Wes Peterson photo provided by Susquehanna Greenway Partnership

LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) recently announced the winners of the 11th Annual Photo Contest, Treasured Towns and Landscapes of the Susquehanna Greenway.

The photo contest drew images from across the Susquehanna Greenway and saw its largest-ever submissions count, totaling 828 entries. Entries were presented to a select group of judges who they based their decisions on adherence to the category theme, composition and quality. This year’s categories included Treasured River Towns, Treasured Landscapes, Susquehanna Adventures and Wildlife.

