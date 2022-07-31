Susquehanna Greenway Partnership announces photo contest winners

LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) recently announced the winners of the 11th Annual Photo Contest, Treasured Towns and Landscapes of the Susquehanna Greenway.
The photo contest drew images from across the Susquehanna Greenway and saw its largest-ever submissions count, totaling 828 entries. Entries were presented to a select group of judges who they based their decisions on adherence to the category theme, composition and quality. This year’s categories included Treasured River Towns, Treasured Landscapes, Susquehanna Adventures and Wildlife.
Wes Peterson’s photo from Enola was named the overall grand prize winner and the first place winner in the Wildlife category. The image depicts a Yellow-Crowned Night Heron feeding on a Crayfish on the Lower Section of the Susquehanna River. Other winners included entries from locations all along the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania, including Plymouth, Bloomsburg, Watsontown, Selinsgrove, Liverpool, Harrisburg, Bainbridge and Airville.
In addition to receiving cash prizes, the contest winners will have their photos printed, framed, and displayed as part of a traveling gallery that will exhibit across the Susquehanna Greenway throughout the year.
“The photo contest provides a key touchpoint for people in locations all along the river,” explains SGP Director of Communications and Outreach Alana Jajko, “As the traveling gallery moves from place to place so too do the scenes of the Susquehanna, encouraging viewers to discover the beauty and resources of the Susquehanna River.”
Oren Helbok, executive director of The Exchange, and a judge of this year’s contest, is looking forward to hosting the traveling gallery of winners at his gallery in Bloomsburg.
“The images look fine on a computer screen — how we looked at them while judging — but they will look ever so much better printed large and framed and hanging on the walls here.”
The winning images will be on display at The Exchange in March.
This new batch of photos will make their debut in the Susquehanna Greenway Traveling Gallery in October, at the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg.
The list of winners includes:
• Wildlife: 1. Wes Peterson, Enola; 2. Matt Glambra, Plymouth; 3. Andrew Hayter, Harrisburg.
• Landscape: 1. Jim Castanzo, Airville; 2. Jen Guisewite, Watsontown; 3. Dave Nolte, Bloomsburg.
• River Towns: 1. Jennifer Thomson, Harrisburg; 2. Brian Anderson, Harrisburg; 3. Kari Huffman, Harrisburg.
• Susquehanna Adventures: 1. Melissa Gray, Selinsgrove; 2. Kathy Robinson, Liverpool; 3. Shannon Lake, Bainbridge.
• People’s Choice: Sherri Hendricks, Harrisburg.
