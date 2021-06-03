KUTZTOWN — Nearly 2,300 students have been named to the spring dean's list at Kutztown University.
To be eligible for the list, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.
Local students named to the list include:
Elizabeth Crites of Milton
Keanna Kay Delp of Mifflinburg
Jordan A Derr of Milton
Emaleigh Greb of Mifflinburg
Cameron St.James of Montgomery
Nina R. Willow of Milton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.