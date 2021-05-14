After Bobby Unser passed away May 2, at age 87, a national motorsports journalist wrote that IndyCar lost one of the members of its “Mount Rushmore.”
Unser, a three-time Indy 500 winner with multiple other racing accomplishments to his credit, is considered by many to be one of the all-time greats. He raced in IndyCar’s golden era, in which many other racing legends were racking up accomplishments.
The remaining members of what the journalist referred to as IndyCar’s “Mount Rushmore” — or the list of all-time greats who competed during IndyCar’s golden era — are: AJ Foyt, 86; Gordon Johncock, 83; Johnny Rutherford, 83; Mario Andretti, 81; Parnelli Jones, 81; and Al Unser, 81.
Although he is younger than the others, I would also consider 69-year-old Rick Mears to be a member of IndyCar’s “Mount Rushmore.”
It’s interesting these legends survived racing through a very treacherous era in motorsports — when many of their competitors were killed in action — and have lived full lives. With the exception of Johncock, all have remained visible in the motorsports world since their retirements from driving. All continue to be beloved by fans, many of whom can barely remember seeing any of them compete.
Unfortunately, over the next 10 to 20 years, most of these legends will likely pass on to the next life. But that is the circle of life.
As I ponder the thought of IndyCar’s “Mount Rushmore,” I have to wonder which drivers who have competed over the past 30 years have the potential of being considered among the all-time greats.
Scott Dixon, the 2008 Indy 500 winner, currently sits third on the all-time win list. With 51 victories, he is just one behind Andretti. He is also looking to tie Foyt’s record seven championships this season.
While Dixon’s accomplishments place him among the all-time greats, virtually no one outside of die-hard IndyCar fans know who he is.
There are other drivers who will certainly be considered to be among the best for generations to come, including Al Unser Jr., Bobby Rahal, Emerson Fittipaldi and Juan Montoya.
With 31 IndyCar wins, three Indianapolis 500s and four championships to his credit, Dario Franchitti comes close to “Mount Rushmore” status. Unfortunately, his accomplishments fell between 2007 and 2012, far removed from the sport’s golden era.
Should Helio Castroneves notch his fourth Indy 500 win this year, he would certainly solidify his place as among the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s all-time greats. He has 30 IndyCar wins to his credit.
I will also always consider the late Dan Wheldon, a two-time Indy winner, in the same category as Castroneves, the best of their generation.
Among current drivers, Indy 500 winners Ryan Hunter-Reay, Will Power, Simon Pagenaud, Takuma Sato and Alexander Rossi will be remembered for their accomplishments, but where they will be placed among the greats remains to be seen. In addition to their Indy 500 wins, Hunter-Reay, Power and Pagenaud have each won an IndyCar championship.
Like IndyCar, I would also consider NASCAR to have its own “Mount Rushmore.” Drivers who became legends during what may have been the sport’s golden era and are now either retired or deceased include: Richard Petty, Bobby Allison, Darrell Waltrip, Cale Yarborough, Bill Elliott, as well as late drivers David Pearson and Dale Earnhardt.
Although they are much younger, Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson and Tony Stewart should also be considered among NASCAR’s “Mount Rushmore.”
Looking at active drivers, only two stick out as having the potential to reach legendary status, two-time champion Kyle Busch and 2014 champ Kevin Harvick. The two are tied for ninth on the all-time win list, with 58 wins each to their credit.
Both IndyCar and NASCAR have full stables of young drivers who could usher their respective divisions into the next golden era. How these drivers will be remembered by history will play out in the coming years.
IndyCar drivers Colton Herta and Pato O’Ward have the potential to become greats. But first they have to actually win one Indy 500 or one championship.
In NASCAR, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney and William Byron all have potential. Chase Elliott already has one championship under his belt, now he needs to step up and start winning more races — and another championship — to be considered among the best of the best.
