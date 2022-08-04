LAURELTON — The West End Library will be selling Delgrosso’s/Marianna’s hoagies and pizzas as a fundraiser.
Orders may be placed in-person through Monday Aug. 22 at the West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton or by calling 570-922-4773. Hoagies and pizzas may be picked up after 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
