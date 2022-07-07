Cameron tops culinary competition

NEW BERLIN — Rafael (RJ) Cameron, a 2022 SUN Area Technical Institute culinary student, took top honors at the 57th annual SkillsUSA National Conference and Championships, held June 20-24 in Atlanta, Ga.
Cameron’s first place, national gold medal honor, was received in the area of Action Skill. The Action Skill contest is a 5- to 7-minute demonstration of a skill from the contestant’s trade area.
Cameron demonstrated table setting techniques with specialized napkin folding. He competed in the preliminary round against 20 first-place state SkillsUSA members from around the nation, making it to the final round of top 10 contestants.
To be eligible to compete, Cameron took first-place honors at the District VI SkillsUSA Championship, held at Penn College in February. He then placed first at the Pennsylvania State SkillsUSA Championships in Hershey in April, securing his eligibility for the national contest.
Cameron is a 2022 graduate of SUN Tech and Shikellamy High School. He is the son of Rafael and Lawra Cameron of Sunbury.
The SkillsUSA Championships is the nation’s largest hands-on workforce development event for middle-school, high-school and college/postsecondary students enrolled in career and technical education programs. SkillsUSA hosts the event at an estimated cost of more than $36 million.
SkillsUSA represents 130 different occupational areas and adds contests to the SkillsUSA Championships each year to meet the demands of new or expanding careers.
Started in 1967, the SkillsUSA Championships features more than 5,200 competitors in 216 hands-on skill and leadership contests. Each national contestant was a state gold medalist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.