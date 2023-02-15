Casey has cancer surgery

WASHINGTON — Mairéad Lynn, spokesperson for U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-Pa.), jas issued a statement following the senator’s successful surgery for prostate cancer.
“(On Tuesday) afternoon, Senator Casey underwent scheduled surgery for prostate cancer," the statement read. "His doctor reports that, as expected, the procedure went well and he confirmed that the senator should not require further treatment. Senator Casey and his family appreciate the well-wishes and extraordinary support from every corner of the commonwealth, and he looks forward to getting back to a normal schedule after a period of rest and recovery.”
