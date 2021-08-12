WASHINGTONVILLE — A $70,000 boost from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will result in the reconstruction of a historic log cabin, uncovered under unique circumstances in 2020, in time for the 2022 edition of the Montour-DeLong Community Fair.
Sen. John Gordner (R-27) and Rep. Kurt Masser (R-107) visited the fair Thursday to present a $70,000 check to assist with the reconstruction of a cabin uncovered in the winter of 2020.
The two-story cabin — dated to the 1780s — was discovered as contractors from Fares Farhat Construction, of Halifax, worked to level a former bar and hotel building along Route 54 in Washingtonville. The bar and hotel had been built over top the cabin.
Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski praised the contractor for being methodical as he demolished the property.
“As he got to the corner (of the property), he could tell there was some sort of beams, a cabin-type structure (under the bar and hotel),” Dombroski explained, while accepting the $70,000 check.
“Overnight, Washingtonville became a tourist attraction,” he said. “It was on news stations across the country, and made international news.”
Masser also lauded the contractor for its work in demolishing the property, yet saving the cabin.
“It’s like the fair Gods were shining down,” he said. “The guy driving could’ve come in with a dozer and knocked it down. No one would’ve ever known (the cabin) was there.”
Dombroski said the cabin was taken apart piece by piece, and placed in storage with the hope the funds could be raised to have it reconstructed at the fairgrounds.
Gordner said he and Masser “championed” the funding to be allocated to assist with the reconstruction.
“This fair is 81 years young,” Gordner said. “It’s a great treasure for our area… We wanted to assist to have this (cabin) located here.”
Dombroski and fair board President Bill Miller both said they were pleasantly surprised to receive a recent phone call that the commonwealth planned to support the project.
According to Dombroski, the $70,000 pushes fundraising efforts for the project close to the finish line.
“I’m grateful,” Miller said. “We weren’t sure how we were going to come up with all the money.”
In addition to the funding from Pennsylvania, Dombroski said the Montour County commissioners allocated $25,000 from the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau for the project. The fair also received $25,000 in funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, and raised approximately $10,000 through fundraisers.
With the funding that’s in place to support the project, Dombroski said the plan is to have the cabin reconstructed at the fairgrounds leading up to the 2022 fair. A dedication will likely be held during the fair.
An additional announcement about the history of the cabin will be released today on the Washingtonville Borough Facebook page.
“We knew the cabin was from the 1780s,” Dombroski said. “We didn’t know a lot of the back story.”
Through extensive research, Dombroski said he was recently able to put together much of the story of the cabin, and the founding of Washingtonville. He teased that today’s announcement will focus on the history he recently uncovered.
In addition to Masser, Gordner, Dombroski and Miller, volunteers from the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society attended Thursday’s announcement. Leon Hagenbuch, Betsy Watts and Ethan Whitmoyer were dressed in clothing which would’ve been worn at the time the cabin was built.
