Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.