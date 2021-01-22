COVID trends spark cautious optimism

DANVILLE — Geisinger's president and CEO is cautiously optimistic about a leveling off of positive COVID-19 test results among those tested across the health system.
"We are seeing some promising trends," Dr. Jaewon Ryu said, during a Friday online press briefing. "Over the last seven to 10 days, we've seen some leveling off and down trending."
In December, Ryu said an average of 400 people per day were testing positive for COVID-19 across the health system. He noted that 23% of those being tested for the virus received a positive result.
Thus far in January, he said the health system is averaging 260 positive test results per day. Nineteen percent of those being tested are receiving positive results.
"Back in the summer, we were at a positive testing rate that was below 3%," Ryu said. "We are looking forward to the continued downward trends."
The number of those hospitalized across the health system due to COVID-19 is also dropping.
According to Ryu, hospitalizations reached a peak Dec. 27 when 350 people were hospitalized. This week, between 220 and 250 people were hospitalized due to the virus.
"That 220 to 250 range is still a high level to be at, still double of what we were at in the spring, at a peak," Ryu noted.
While the number of those testing positive for and being hospitalized with the virus are dropping, Ryu said Geisinger is also ramping up COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
"We are already starting to see early evidence that (the vaccination) is working," he said.
Over the last 10 days, there has been a 40% drop in the number of Geisinger employees testing positive for COVID-19, according to Ryu.
To date, he said Geisinger has administered 30,000 vaccinations, including 22,000 first doses.
"We are delivering, literally, thousands of those (vaccinations) per day," Ryu said.
He noted that two-thirds of Geisinger's workforce has been vaccinated, with employees being "strongly encouraged" to receive the vaccination.
In keeping with state guidelines, Ryu said Geisinger has administered vaccinations to health care providers outside of the Geisinger system. Thirty-percent of the vaccinations administered have been to non-Geisinger employees.
Earlier this week, he said some first responders and teachers werevaccinated through Geisinger.
Although he noted that those individuals are in the state's 1B grouping — and currently 1A category individuals are to be vaccinated — he said the health system offered the vaccinations to make sure they didn't go to waste.
"We had excess capacity (of the vaccination)," Ryu said. "You don't want to waste that excess capacity."
The Warrior Run School District reported that 150 staff members registered to be vaccinated, while the Milton Area School District reported that 270 staff members registered to receive the vaccination.
With the state subsequently expanding those eligible for vaccination through the 1A category, Ryu said those individuals will be prioritized to receive the vaccination through Geisinger before individuals in other categories have the opportunity to be vaccinated.
On Tuesday, Ryu said anyone age 65 and older was added to the 1A category, along with individuals age 16 to 64 considered to have high-risk medical conditions.
Those high risk conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down syndrome, heart conditions, a weakened immune system, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking and Type 2 diabetes.
Since the 1A category was expanded on Tuesday, Ryu said Geisinger has had 80,000 people schedule appointments to be vaccinated.
He noted that half of those appointments were made online, while also noting that the health system's phone lines have been flooded with appointment requests.
Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Ryu said the health system received approximately 17,000 calls per day. Now, double to triple that number are being received.
"We have prepared for this, added more resources and staffing," Ryu said. "Please be patient. We know the groupings (eligible for the vaccination) are changing."
He said the health system will continue to be ready to meet the demand for the vaccination, and expressed optimism that the pandemic may be nearing an end.
"There's a lot of reason for good hope," Ryu said, noting the recent decline in positive COVID-19 test results. "It's way too early. We're still not out of the woods."
With that in mind, he said it's important for individuals to continue to mask, and practice proper social distancing and hand hygine.
For information on the vaccine, or on scheduling an appointment through Geisinger to receive it, visit geisinger.org/COVIDvax or call 570-284-3657.
