BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — State police charged a Muncy woman with a felony count of sexual assault and related charges stemming from allegations she had an inappropriate relationship with a boy while employed at the Diversified Treatment Alternative Center, Lewisburg.
Tpr. Brian Watkins charged Estee Elizabeth McLaughlin, 27, of 2381 Route 405, Lot 25, Muncy, with felony counts of institutional sexual assault of minor and corruption of minors based on alleged acts between Nov. 1 and Feb. 7 at the center, 148 Fairfield Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Based on court papers, McLaughlin allegedly fostered the relationship with a 16-year-old boy until it escalated into hugging, kissing and touching. The boy told police McLaughlin kissed him and touched him inappropriately. Allegations go even further, with McLaughlin allegedly performing oral sex on the boy, court papers noted.
McLaughlin allegedly admitted to police that she hugged and kissed the boy, but denied anything further. She told police the boy had written her sexually explicit letters, but she never reported the letters to administrators.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23 before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.
