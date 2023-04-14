LEWISBURG — There’s nothing like a fresh coat of paint, and multiple buildings in the Lewisburg Area School District will receive just that.
The school board on Thursday approved a KPN Proposal from the Gordian Group for interior painting of the Linntown Intermediate School, Kelly Elementary School, and the middle school Mat Room, at a cost to the district of $766,509.
Director of Administrative Services Dr. John Fairchild said the interior areas haven’t been painted since 1993.
Superintendent Cathy Moser said funds have already been set aside for the work.
The board was also given an update on other maintenance projects to take place throughout the district.
Those planned projects, according to Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds Delbert Gallegos, include: Middle school front parking lot and bus loop repaving; Kelly domestic hot water heater replacement; Kelly fire alarm panel upgrade; Kelly concrete floor repairs; middle school exterior cafeteria door replacement; Kelly parent drop-off island and sidewalk repairs; Kelly fob reader and re-keying project; bathroom partition replacements; Linntown playground path repaving; Linntown roof restoration; and softball field renovations.
Gallegos also said there are three potential projects for this summer. They include: Renovations of the former baseball field; middle school and Kelly stage wheelchair lift replacement; and high school terrazzo flooring repairs.
The board also approved the Act 93 administrators compensation plan. The plan covers salaries, health care, paid leave of absences, personal benefits and retirement benefits.
An agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania was approved. The agreement allows certain students to take college courses, and earn credits, while still attending high school.
The Sherwin Williams company has made a donation of exterior paint for the bollards at Kelly Elementary School, valued at $248.
The annual Lewisburg School Art show will be held May 10-12.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
