WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society has announced the release of a Toy Train Postcard booklet.
Featuring 25 images of model trains from the museum’s collection, the booklet may be kept intact or each postcard can be taken out and mailed. The booklet features many of the trains collected by LaRue C. Shempp.
Shempp’s collection of more than 300 model trains is preserved at the Lycoming County Historical Society and is on permanent display. The trains were photographed by Richard Karp and selected by members of the Taber’s Train Committee.
The booklets are available for purchase in the museum store or online at www.tabermuseum.org.
The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
