SUNBURY — United in Recovery, area Opioid Coalitions and Evangelical Community Hospital recently announced a Virtual Vaping Panel Discussion was set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 via the Zoom meeting platform and Facebook Livestream.
Visit www.gsvuw.org/vaping to join the event.
The discussion is for parents, students and community members and is about the dangers of juuling, e-cigarettes and vaping. The presentation will feature an expert panel discussion facilitated by an Evangelical Community Health and Wellness educator with a subsequent question-and-answer discussion.
Panelists scheduled to attend include Paul Roman, Selinsgrove Area School District; Jennifer Campbell, dental hygienist, Dr. Perry Meadows, Geisinger, Kerry Davis, Northumberland County Prevention, Ann Dzwonchyk, Evangelical Community Hospital and Olivia Oden, United in Recovery. The event will be moderated by Sheila Packer, Evangelical Community Hospital.
“Local feedback is showing that Juul and other forms of vapes are too easy for many young people to obtain," said Joanne Troutman, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. "Recently, vaping and juuling have become a prevalent issue in high schools and an important step to addressing this issue is to inform parents and students about its risks.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a single Juul pod contains as much nicotine as a pack of 20 cigarettes. This presentation seeks to inform parents and students about the severity of various issues which surround juuling.
The United Way fights to improve behavioral health and addiction in the region by improving access to education and treatment. The organization strives to serve as a catalyst, leader and partner to develop long-term social change.
