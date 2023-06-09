MILTON — Motorists are advised that a multi-year reconstruction project will continue on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound between Danville, Montour County and Limestoneville, Northumberland County.
Starting on Sunday, June 11, through Friday morning, June 16, contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. will be placing erosion-control devices and setting barrier for upcoming shoulder widening at the Northumberland County line, to approximately 3.8 miles west of the Columbia/Montour County line.
