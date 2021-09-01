LEWISBURG — A Messy Church gathering will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at St. John’s UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The gathering will explore a biblical theme through creative activities, a brief worship time and a sit-down meal. People of all ages and family configurations are welcome. Messy Church is a church for people at all stages of their faith journey and of any age.
Activities will start with sign-in at the front portico of church and will be mostly outdoors. Participants should dress comfortably.
For more information, call 570-523-0162.
