Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Rain likely. Potential for flooding rains. High 67F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.