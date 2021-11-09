WILLIAMSPORT — The Central Susquehanna What’s So Cool About Manufacturing? (WSCM( partners have announced the kickoff of the student video contest for the 2021-2022 school year.
The video contest pairs student teams with local manufacturers, providing middle school students to produce, shoot and edit a video that documents their experience. The program was created to generate excitement that draws students to consider manufacturing career paths.
"We are extremely excited to hold this program in local school districts again this year" said Lauri Moon, co-manager Central Susquehanna WSCM and manager of Training and Outreach with the Innovative Manufacturers’ Center. "STEM education is vitally important, and these students will get a great opportunity see how cool our local manufacturers are and to share their videos with the community."
What's So Cool About Manufacturing? Central Susquehanna Region — produced by the Manufacturers’ Center, the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, BLaST Intermediate Unit 17, The Foundation of the Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce, and Advance Central PA — will join other regions across Pennsylvania with students from eight local school districts partnering with eight manufacturers in the region. School districts currently signed up to participate include Danville, Central Columbia, Lewisburg, Millville, Selinsgrove, Southern Columbia, Warrior Run and Williamsport.
The students' videos will compete in the regional contest, culminating with public voting for Viewers Choice and an awards event to be held in the spring. WSCM Central Susquehanna will choose one video to represent the region in the seventh annual “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” PA Statewide Awards, also being held in the spring.
For more information, visit whatssocool.org.
