MILTON — In June 1972, floodwaters from the West Branch of the Susquehanna River caused by Hurricane Agnes crested at a 35.1 feet in Milton, submerging homes and businesses along the river and resulting in casualties and extensive, costly damages throughout communities in the region. The Agnes flood remains a pivotal moment in Central Pennsylvania history, with the fallout from the high water and subsequent redevelopment efforts permanently altering the surrounding infrastructure and landscape.
Now, at the 50th anniversary of the catastrophic flood, agencies and organizations across the Susquehanna River Valley are working together to ensure the region is as prepared as possible for a similar flooding event.
At the National Weather Service (NWS) office in State College, meteorologists use a combination of forecast data, computer models, automated rain gauges and local observers to assess flood risks arising from storms or other events, and then communicate with local emergency management agencies (EMAs) to keep them up to date with the most accurate information.
“Initially we start with forecast computer models on what kind of rainfall may be expected from a particular storm or event, and take into account how much rain has fallen in a season to assess the ground water levels,” said Aaron Tyburski, a meteorologist at the NWS. “The second step is when we get precipitation that could lead to flooding we take a lot of ground reports from people around the area and our automated rain gauges. Then we take a look at that information since it’s real time of actual rainfall amounts and plug that into computer models to see which rivers will rise or flood.”
The NWS works with what it calls cooperative observers, individuals who have their own rain gauge and report information back to the the weather service. Tyburski said there are just under 100 cooperative observers in Central Pennsylvania and close to 250 throughout the state.
Along the Susquehanna River, the NWS maintains roughly 25 automated rain gauges, spaced evenly apart from the New York border to Maryland, including in Danville, West Milton, Lewisburg and Sunbury. These gauges relay up-to-date information to the NWS at intervals of 1 to 15 minutes. Gauges also monitor smaller tributaries throughout the area.
Once the the agency has determined a flooding event is likely to occur, it transitions from collecting data to issuing watches or warnings. Various notifications — depending on the level and type of flooding — can be issued, including flood watch alerts, flash flood warnings and, in the event of large-scale floods like Agnes, a flood warning.
“That’s a warning that the river will go over its flood state and residences and businesses should take precaution to mitigate damage and effects to their property,” Tyburski said.
Large scale-flooding events like Hurricane Agnes or Tropical Storm Lee in 2011 can often have ramifications beyond just the immediate banks of the river, causing highways and roadways to be flooded, along with other areas that are not usually inundated by floodwaters.
“We try to stay in touch with EMAs as often as we can. We send out a briefing to all the emergency managers when we suspect there may be an issue with flooding and we’ll continue to update that as we get more computer data in, get more accurate forecasts and send that to them,” said Tyburski, who highlighted social media, local and national news sources as other avenues of information dissemination to the public.
“We really try to focus on that because (EMAs) will be the ones on the front lines when it’s time to deal with traffic control, setting up barriers and evacuations, so we try to get them following along from start to finish so they always have the best information.”
After a flood event has occurred, the NWS continues to monitor water levels to determine when they will recede below flood stages.
“What we may see happen with the flooding, especially a bigger event, when the rain falls we don’t see flooding on the big rivers like the Susquehanna until a day later because it takes time to run off smaller creeks and tributaries,” said Tyburski. “Oftentimes we could see the worst of the flooding on the larger rivers several days after the rain has ended, it may be sunny and clear skies but we’re dealing with flooding from that making its way down stream.
“The Agnes anniversary is kind of a big event for us and the people here that were around back then certainly remember that, so it’s kind of a good opportunity to take an unfortunate event and help learn for the future,” he added.
While the NWS works at a national level to provide data for active flooding situations, the SEDA-Council of Governments’ (SEDA-COG) Flood Resiliency Program works at a local level with municipalities affected by high-water events. SEDA-COG is an economic development agency that serves 11 counties around Central Pennsylvania, and its Flood Resiliency Program works to identify, access and administer state and federal grants to fund proactive flood mitigation initiatives.
These grants — through agencies like the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) — include Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA), Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP), Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC), Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR), and the Flood Mitigation Program (FMP).
Monies from these grants can then be used by municipal governments to pay for the costs of elevating or acquiring and demolishing structures that fall near or below the requirements for the base flood elevation (BFE) in an area. The BFE represents the expected level that water will reach during a flood with a 1% chance of annual occurrence. SEDA-COG has elevated homes in Bloomsburg and Selinsgrove and is currently in the process of acquiring and demolishing homes in Montour County. Grants are also used to fund plans and studies related to flood preparedness and floodplain management.
“We make sure we are taking a really analytical look at who is in the flood plain and who is really affected and could see damages and we really go after that (funding),” said Teri Provost, SEDA-COG director of Flood Resiliency and Housing Rehabilitation.
BFEs also determine flood insurance rates in accordance with FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). In Pennsylvania, the state requires structures in Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHAs) to be elevated 1.5 feet above the BFE, higher than the federal minimum requirements. In Union County, for example, all but one municipality — Hartleton Borough — were determined to have SFHAs according to the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan, Provost said.
“We’ve done a lot to prevent catastrophic events. Yes, we can always do better, but one of the things that I think has made a huge impact on seeing less disaster damages is that higher BFE requirement,” said Provost.
SEDA-COG also works with municipalities’ EMAs to ensure that their Hazard Mitigation Plans (HMP) are up to date and in compliance with state and federal regulations in order to qualify for emergency funding. These plans, which FEMA requires to be updated every five years, outline preparedness, mitigation and response efforts that boroughs or counties have organized in the event of any possible disaster. Northumberland County’s HMP designates its three highest risk hazards as flooding, winter storms and drought.
“I think the most important thing from my perspective is making sure our region is prepared to be resilient in the case of an event. It’s not to wait for an event to happen, it’s about being proactive before that not-so-sunny day happens,” said Provost. “We know if it floods here it’s going to flood here again some time. We’re taking it more seriously, we’re not just taking reactionary measures, we’re taking proactive measures.
“We are never as prepared as we should be, but I think we’ve come a long way from ‘72.”
