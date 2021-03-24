WASHINGTONVILLE — Hibernation season has ended, and bears have once again been spotted roaming the 640-acre Montour Preserve.
“We received the first report of the season that visitors saw bears,” Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) Director Bob Stoudt confirmed. “It would’ve been Sunday afternoon. A family that was having a picnic at the preserve saw a bear on the other side of the lake.
“The bear was pretty high up in a maple tree,” he continued. “The bear sort of strips the tender buds off the trees and it likes the sap off the maple trees.”
As they are just waking from hibernation, Stoudt advised that bears are currently “profoundly hungry.”
“It’s been months of pretty lean pickings,” he said. “They will be looking for food anywhere they can find it.”
Stoudt advised that anyone who comes in close proximity to a bear should stop in their tracks.
“In most cases, the bear will turn and run away,” he said. “It doesn’t want a conflict any more than you do.”
If the bear doesn’t run, Stoudt said the person encountering it should back away slowly, while still facing the bear.
“If you do turn and run, it may trigger (the bear) to take action,” Stoudt said.
He stressed that individuals should never step between a mother bear and its cubs.
“It’s a good idea, this time of year and others, to make noise when you’re walking (outdoors) so you don’t accidentally stumble upon a bear... and get between a mother bear and its cubs,” Stoudt said.
In other news, Stoudt said he’s been in touch with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) regarding the recent announcement that the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association has reached an agreement with Talen Energy for the energy company to transfer ownership of the Montour Preserve.
The ownership is to be transferred to a conservation entity within two years of when the energy company will no longer need water from the preserve’s Lake Chillisquaque to cool its coal-fired plant.
Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky previously said the transfer of ownership could occur within two years of 2025.
The Montour Preserve has been managed by MARC, through a lease agreement, since 2015.
Stoudt said he has presented DCNR with information about the preserve, and the future change in ownership. The stakeholders involved may meet on the issue at some point in the future.
MARC is also moving forward with plans to develop two asphalt pump tracks to be used by dirt bike enthusiasts at its Hopewell Park, located off of Route 11 near Danville.
During a March 10 meeting, Stoudt said the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau pledged $50,000 toward the project, contingent upon MARC receiving a $100,000 DCNR Park Rehabilitation and Development Grant and $50,000 in other contributions.
MARC representatives approached the organization’s core supporters about contributing to the effort.
“As of (Monday) night, in addition to the $50,000 from the visitors bureau, we have raised $89,020,” Stoudt said. “In total, that is $139,020.”
While MARC had intended to apply for a $100,000 matching DCNR grant, Stoudt said it now has the ability to apply for $125,000.
“The grant is due April 14, the applications,” Stoudt said. “DCNR will review the applications throughout the year. Traditionally, they make the announcements (of awardees) in November.”
Should MARC be awarded the funds, he said the goal is to begin construction of the tracks in the spring of 2022, with completion that summer.
While not likely, Stoudt said should individual donors step up and contribute the needed $125,000 to complete the project, construction would begin prior to next spring.
He praised the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau for its continued support of MARC.
Staff writer Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.