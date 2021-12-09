MILTON — The owner of Kohl’s Stony Hill Tree Farm is proud of the role his business plays in crafting wreaths which are placed on the graves of area veterans.
Stan Kohl said he purchased the tree farm — located along Mexico Road between Milton and Washingtonville — in 1986. The farm employs up to 30 people and sells 2,000 Christmas trees each year.
A few years ago, Kohl was approached by Chris Kerwin, of Northumberland, who asked if the farm was able to create wreaths similar to those placed on graves during the holidays at Arlington National Cemetery.
“He thought it would be nice to do something on a local level,” Kohl recalled. “They decided they would get some wreaths and put them in the cemetery in Northumberland.”
He noted that it was just one week before Christmas when the initial request came in, with Kohl’s employees able to create 75 wreaths for the Wreaths for Warriors project. Just 25 wreaths had been requested that first year, but Kohl’s employees were able to craft the additional.
Greens from trees on the farm are used annually for the wreaths, placed on brackets which are crafted in the form of 6-inch and 16-inch wreaths.
“It’s a great idea,” Kohl said, of the Wreaths for Warriors project. “We did the ones we sold to them at our cost... We could do that.”
Dick Simpson, chairman of the Wreaths for Warriors Committee, said the project started about 19 years ago.
Through the years, it has grown and additional wreaths have been requested. They are placed in cemeteries and on the graves of veterans across the region.
“At one point, we were doing 1,500 of the little (wreaths),” Kohl said.
The number of Wreaths for Warriors wreaths requested has changed over the years.
So far this year, Kohl said his employees have hand crafted 150 for a Milton church. In addition, 250 16-inch wreaths and 75 six-inch wreaths are currently being created to fulfill a Wreaths for Warriors order.
On Saturday, Simpson said the wreaths being made this week at Kohl’s will be delivered to the White Deer Elementary School parking lot. Various organizations from across upper Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties will pick up the wreaths to be placed in cemeteries across the three-county area.
On Sunday, wreaths will be delivered to Sunbury, for distribution by organizations in that area.
Kohl is thankful his business is able to create the wreaths in the midst of its busiest time of the year.
“I’m very thankful we have the help to do this,” he said.
Last year, Simpson said the Wreaths for Warriors Committee raised about $4,000 to cover the cost of the wreaths.
At one time — when more wreaths were being distributed — the group needed to raise around $12,000 per year.
Simpson offered thanks to those who continue to support the effort.
“Families have been very, very responsive these last two years when things have been very tight,” he said. “Families who had been making $50, $100 donations, some have jumped it up to $500.”
A veteran of the US Naval Reserves, Simpson is proud to see the wreaths placed on the graves of veterans.
“It’s been a gratifying thing to be able to do this,” he said.
Donations to Wreaths for Warriors can be sent to Richard Boardman, treasurer, 710 Horizon Ave., Northumberland, PA 17857.
