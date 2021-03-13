FORKSVILLE — While the weather is leaning toward spring, it's not difficult to step back into a winter wonderland, as evidenced by a recent trek at Worlds End State Park, nestled in the S-shaped gorge along the Loyalsock Creek near Forksville and Eagles Mere, Sullivan County.
The calendar said March, however a good eight inches to a foot of snow still lingered along areas of the green-blazed Double Run Nature Run Trail, which traverses the area where Double Run makes its way to Loyalsock Creek. Icicles there are still several inches, to as much as a foot thick and remain as tall as a man. It all serves as a reminder that winter grips areas in central Pa. longer than others, especially those aided by the canopy of towering hemlocks.
Normally a fairly easy one-plus-mile walk, the snowpack makes this trek a bit more challenging and microspikes were necessary throughout this afternoon jaunt under sunny skies. The one thing the snowpack does, however, is obscure the rocky nature of the trail hikers encounter any other time of the year.
Highlights of the Double Run Nature Trail include the numerous cascades, shallow pools and smaller falls. Winter's grip makes these features all the more fascinating with walls of ice, brilliant blues and, of course, the snowy backdrop.
It was great to see this winter splendor one last time. In just a few short weeks the wildflowers that line the rocky gorge through this area will burst with spring color.
The entire trail has only about a 340-foot change in elevation and much of that is achieved with steps installed at the south end of the trail after crossing Double Run. Truth told, with microspikes, the descent as you make your way down from the highest points is a bit easier as the grip is more secure. This descent is sharp in spots and can be slippery any time of year due to fallen leaves and loose rocks.
To enjoy this leisurely hike, you have several options for easy access. First is a small parking area right off Route 154, just east of Worlds End Road and the park office.
You can also choose to park in the large lot at the park office, and take the Link Trail, blazed yellow with red Xs. This trail starts behind the park office and largely follows Loyalsock Creek before emerging at Route 154. From there, you can cross and continue until you see the green blazes for the Double Run Trail, or walk to your left to the clearly marked trailhead for Double Run Nature Trail. Taking the Link Trail will add roughly a mile to your hike. This hike is more narrow and does have some ascents and descents along rocky terrain. While it is navigable during snowpack, for hikers looking for less challenging conditions, use the trailhead just off Route 154.
Plan for about an hour along the trail and note there are several intersections with the Loyalsock Trail and Link Trail at the convergence of Double Run. Once you cross the first manmade bridge over the west fork, there will be a fork marked by two green blazes. Stay to the right to reach the water elements first. Taking the left fork means a tougher trek up, and steps coming down at the south end of the loop.
Just stick with the green blazes and there will be no issue.
