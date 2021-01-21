State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP —Two suspected injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 7:07 p.m. Jan. 20 along Route 35, west of Seven Stars Road, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2012 Ford Escape driven by Brooke A. Willow, 24, of Millerstown, attempted a left turn when it struck a northbound 1995 Subaru Outback driven by John F. Tressler, 68, of Sunbury. Both drivers were belted and minor injuries reported by troopers.
Willow will be cited with required position and method of turning.
2-vehicle crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 10:50 a.m. Jan. 20 along Route 35, west of Old Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Levi A. Harper, 20, of Mifflintown, was traveling north in a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt when it rearended a 2013 Mercedes-Benz driven by Vinodbhai B. Patel, 60, of San Antonio, Texas. Both drivers and two passengers in the Mercedes-Benz were belted and no injuries were noted.
Harper will be cited with following too closely.
1-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle went out of control, through a field and struck a cattle post in Snyder County.
Troopers said the accident occurred at 5:13 p.m. Jan. 19 along Route 35 at Produce Road, Washington Township, Snyder County. Joshua A. Merwine, 42, of Selinsgrove, was traveling east in a 2012 Nissan Altima when it went off the roadway and into the field. Merwine was belted and was not injured. He will be issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Burglary
SHAMOKIN DAM — Multiple items to include scrap metal were reportedly taken from a North Old Trail residence.
Troopers responded and noted the issue was a civil matter involving marital property. Both parties were advised to contact legal counsel.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported overdose at 10:23 p.m. Jan. 15 along Produce Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
An investigation is ongoing. The alleged victim was a 28-year-old Selinsgrove man.
State Police At Stonington 1-vehicle crash
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck an embankment and rolled after attempting to avoid a deer in the roadway.
Troopers said a 2003 Ford Focus driven by Janice M. Corcoran, 59, of Sunbury, was traveling east along Mile Post Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, when it swerved to avoid a deer, struck an embankment and rolled onto its roof. The crash occurred at 11:01 p.m. Jan. 19 along Mile Post Road, west of Epler Road.
Corcoran was belted and was not injured.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured after a commercial vehicle went off the roadway, down an embankment and struck a tree.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 8:05 a.m. Jan. 20 along Route 287, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County. A 2005 International driven by Jerry L. Detwiler, 37, of New Enterprise, was traveling north when it struck a guide rail, left the right side of the roadway, went down an embankment and struck a tree.
Detwiler was belted and was not injured.
PFA violation
CASCADE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported protection-from-abuse order violation and arrested a 27-year-old Ralston man.
The alleged incident took place at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 9 along Old Slacks Run Road, Cascade Township, Lycoming County, and the alleged victim was a 30-year-old Trout Run woman.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported domestic and cited a pair of Williamsport women.
The alleged incident took place at 3:16 p.m. Jan. 19 along Bloomingrove Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. A 22-year-old woman and 41-year-old woman, both of Williamsport, were cited.
Theft
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a possible fraud through Chase Bank involving a 55-year-old Montoursville woman.
The investigation is ongoing. The alleged fraud occurred between Oct. 26 and Dec. 12 along Bella Vista Drive, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — A Jersey Shore woman was cited for an alleged protection-from-abuse order violation and harassment following an alleged incident at 5 p.m. Jan. 16 along Jobs Run Road, Anthony Township, Lycoming County.
A 39-year-old woman was cited with the victim reported as a 61-year-old Jersey Shore woman following an alleged physical altercation.
Harassment
PLUNKETTS CREEK TOWNSHIP — A man and woman were cited following an alleged domestic altercation that turned physical.
The alleged incident took place at 9:37 a.m. Jan. 19 along Little Bear Creek Road, Plunketts Creek Township, Lycoming County. A 48-year-old Myerstown woman and 48-year-old Lebanon man were cited.
Possession with intent to deliver
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A large amount of methamphetamine and paraphernalia was discovered when troopers executed an arrest warrant at a Lycoming County home.
Troopers said a warrant was executed at the home of Patrick Dieter. The alleged incident took place at 4:09 p.m. Jan. 12 at 142 Mohawk Drive, Wolf Township. Additionally, troopers said Laurie Winkler was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia and Amanda Ashelman was allegedly found in possession of heroin.
Northumberland County Sentences
• Jamie Mariano, 37, of Shamokin, has been sentenced to one year in the Northumberland County Jail on a charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Mariano may be paroled to a treatment facility.
• Nicholas Gamble, 39, of Northumberland, has been sentenced to three months house arrest with electronic monitoring and six months probation on a driving under the influence charge. His license will also be suspended for one year, and he cannot consume, purchase or possess alcohol. Gamble must also pay a $1,000 fine, plus court costs. On a separate driving under the influence count, Gamble has been sentenced to two years of house arrest and electronic monitoring, plus four years probation. His license will also be suspended for 18 months, and Gamble must attend drug treatment court. He has been issued a fine of $1,500, plus court costs.
Union County Deed transfers
• Nichonate Inc. to Ray E. Sassaman, Jenna N. Sassaman, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Travis W. Stover to Kristin Witkowski, property in Hartley Township, $135,000.
• Uchendu Uchendu, Ngozi Uchendu to Thomas I. Seay, Shelley J. Hosterman, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Union County Sheriff, Kenneth A. Shedleski Raeann M. Shedleski to Service First Federal Credit Union, $10,823.22.
• William V. Carvell III to Kayann E. Carvell, Kayann E. Busshaus, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Lynne O. Snyder administrator (DBNCTA), Jean F. Weaver estate to Nathan P. Stamm, Caitlyn C. Stamm, property in Mifflinburg, $100,000.
• Nathan C. Hummel, Julia A. Hummel to Trevor C. Hummel, Deborah S. Hummel, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Jeffrey A. Snyder, Tina M. Snyder, Kelly Township, White Deer Township to Jeffrey A. Snyder, Tina M. Snyder, Kelly Township, White Deer Township, private road in Kelly Township, no cash consideration given.
• Jeffrey A. Snyder, Tina M. Snyder to Kelly Township, White Deer Township, stormwater management main in Kelly Township, no cash consideration given.
• Jeffrey A. Snyder, Tina M. Snyder to Jeffrey A. Snyder, Tina M. Snyder, road main in Kelly Township, no cash consideration given.
• SVAS LLC, Scott M. Mertz member to Rodney S. Metzger, Brenda K. Wagner, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Debra R. Cicero to Rachael A. Herb, Seth A. Herb, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Guy E. Day IV, Deborah J. Day to Cody A. Kerstetter, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Katarzyna Maria Lecky, Ryan Drew Lecky to Ryan D. Lecky, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Wayne L. Schenck, Joyce D. Schenck, Dale E. Dock, Robert E. Dock to Jay R. May Jr., Renee S. May, property in West Buffalo Township, $225,000.
• Thomas A. Kleckner to Thomas A. Kleckner, Jamison L. Hartley, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Larry W. Platt to Pennsylvania Commonwealth Department of Transportation, right-of-way in White Deer Township, $1.
• Mifflinburg Borough to David Gutelius, Cindy L. Gutelius, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Nancy L. Danowsky by agent, Lori A. Hummel agent to Kelsie Murray, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• William M. Bradley, Adrianne R. Hoffman, Adrianne R. Bradley to Logan T. McKenzie, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Joshua Clark Jr., Karlee Clark to Jeffrey Merrill, Alison Merrill, property in Buffalo Township, $195,000.
• Travid J. Shively, Allison E. Shively, Allison E. Lloyd to Travid J. Shively, Allison E. Shively, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Leslie D. Harris, Linda S. Harris, Linda S. Brandt Landy to Leslie D. Harris, Linda S. Harris, property in East Buffalo Township quit claim, $1.
• Mark H. Lemon agent, Harris A. Lemon by agent, Donna L. Ward executor, H. Richard Ward estate, Donna L. Ward trustee, H. Richard Ward to Merrill W. Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Barbara H. Mummey to Barbara H. Mummey, Robert H. Mummey, Karen M. Mummey, Matthew W. Mummey, property in East Buffalo Township corrective deed, $1.
• Jasper A. Wenrick, Yana M. Wenrick to Kaleisha M. Wright, Dakota T. Wright, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Kenneth E. Allen, Natasha A. Caceres to Ashley N. Swineford, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Keith M. Danilowicz, Any Danilowicz to Owen Lewis, Rachel E. Lewis, property in Buffalo Township, $337,000.
• Samuel J. Hagenberger, Lorraine B. Hagenberger to Brian James Connolly, Vanessa J. Troiani, property in Hartley Township, $1.
