SUNBURY — A portion of Boyles Run Road will be closed starting through Friday, Oct. 29, between Dornsife Mountain Road and Johnson Road in Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County, as a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces pipes.
A detour using Route 147, Hallowing Run Road, and Dornsife Mountain Road, will be in place. Work will be performed between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.